PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several pivotal topics, reflecting on India’s growing strength, culture, and unity. One of the key focuses of his speech was the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, an event of immense religious and cultural significance. As millions of devotees prepare to gather at the Sangam in 2025, PM Modi highlighted the nation’s collective spirit and the efforts underway to ensure the event is celebrated smoothly and safely. He emphasized that the grandeur of this sacred occasion relies not only on the spiritual dedication of the people but also on the hard work and coordination behind the scenes, ensuring that every individual’s well-being is prioritized.

The Maha Kumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to witness over 45 crore pilgrims, a feat that requires a monumental logistical effort. PM Modi’s message was a call to action for everyone to come together, highlighting the strength of India’s community spirit. The PM also underscored the importance of preserving the sanctity of the event while accommodating the needs of millions of devotees, stressing that this is an example of India’s unity in diversity.

Continuing on a theme of cultural unity, the Prime Minister launched the second season of Bharat Hai Hum, an initiative that aims to further the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India). This program will be available in multiple languages, allowing the diverse traditions and values of India to be celebrated and shared with a global audience. By reaching out to various regions, Bharat Hai Hum will work to bridge cultural divides and encourage national pride through a shared understanding of India’s rich and varied heritage.

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, PM Modi shared his deep admiration for the evergreen songs that have shaped Indian music. Rafi’s powerful voice continues to resonate with people across generations, and his songs remain an intrinsic part of India’s cultural identity. The Prime Minister acknowledged Rafi’s immense contribution to the music world, noting that his legacy not only stands the test of time but also transcends borders, uniting people through the universal language of music.

PM Modi also unveiled the exciting plans for the WAVE Summit (World of Art, Virtual Exhibition) scheduled for 2025, a groundbreaking event aimed at showcasing India’s growing artistic prowess on the world stage. The summit will provide a global platform for Indian artists, drawing attention to the country’s diverse and dynamic creative scene. In his address, the Prime Minister lauded the tremendous creativity of Indian artists, recognizing their rising influence and contributions to global culture. He expressed pride in India’s creative talents, whose innovation is gaining worldwide recognition, further cementing India’s position as a leading hub of artistic expression.

Through this Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi not only celebrated the nation’s achievements but also called on citizens to actively engage in shaping India’s future, underlining the importance of unity, culture, and creativity in driving the country forward. His words serve as a reminder of the collective strength and potential of the Indian people, as they continue to shine on the global stage.

ALSO READ: CPM MLA’s Son Among 9 Arrested For Alleged Ganja Possession: Allegations Denied