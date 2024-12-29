Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In his 117th Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlights Mahakumbh preparations, launches Bharat Hai Hum Season 2, and celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s legacy.

PM Modi Celebrates Mohammed Rafi’s Songs And India’s Creative Talents In ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several pivotal topics, reflecting on India’s growing strength, culture, and unity. One of the key focuses of his speech was the preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, an event of immense religious and cultural significance. As millions of devotees prepare to gather at the Sangam in 2025, PM Modi highlighted the nation’s collective spirit and the efforts underway to ensure the event is celebrated smoothly and safely. He emphasized that the grandeur of this sacred occasion relies not only on the spiritual dedication of the people but also on the hard work and coordination behind the scenes, ensuring that every individual’s well-being is prioritized.

The Maha Kumbh, which will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to witness over 45 crore pilgrims, a feat that requires a monumental logistical effort. PM Modi’s message was a call to action for everyone to come together, highlighting the strength of India’s community spirit. The PM also underscored the importance of preserving the sanctity of the event while accommodating the needs of millions of devotees, stressing that this is an example of India’s unity in diversity.

Continuing on a theme of cultural unity, the Prime Minister launched the second season of Bharat Hai Hum, an initiative that aims to further the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Great India). This program will be available in multiple languages, allowing the diverse traditions and values of India to be celebrated and shared with a global audience. By reaching out to various regions, Bharat Hai Hum will work to bridge cultural divides and encourage national pride through a shared understanding of India’s rich and varied heritage.

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, PM Modi shared his deep admiration for the evergreen songs that have shaped Indian music. Rafi’s powerful voice continues to resonate with people across generations, and his songs remain an intrinsic part of India’s cultural identity. The Prime Minister acknowledged Rafi’s immense contribution to the music world, noting that his legacy not only stands the test of time but also transcends borders, uniting people through the universal language of music.

PM Modi also unveiled the exciting plans for the WAVE Summit (World of Art, Virtual Exhibition) scheduled for 2025, a groundbreaking event aimed at showcasing India’s growing artistic prowess on the world stage. The summit will provide a global platform for Indian artists, drawing attention to the country’s diverse and dynamic creative scene. In his address, the Prime Minister lauded the tremendous creativity of Indian artists, recognizing their rising influence and contributions to global culture. He expressed pride in India’s creative talents, whose innovation is gaining worldwide recognition, further cementing India’s position as a leading hub of artistic expression.

Through this Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi not only celebrated the nation’s achievements but also called on citizens to actively engage in shaping India’s future, underlining the importance of unity, culture, and creativity in driving the country forward. His words serve as a reminder of the collective strength and potential of the Indian people, as they continue to shine on the global stage.

ALSO READ: CPM MLA’s Son Among 9 Arrested For Alleged Ganja Possession: Allegations Denied

Filed under

117th Mann Ki Baat mahakumbh PM Narendra Modi

Advertisement

Also Read

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What...

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Three Dropped Catches Leave Rohit Sharma Furious In Boxing Day Test | Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Three Dropped Catches Leave Rohit Sharma Furious In Boxing Day Test | Watch

Why Steve Bannon Called Elon Musk A Toddler

Why Steve Bannon Called Elon Musk A Toddler

Charles Dolan Dies At 98: Net Worth Of Billionaire HBO And Cablevision Founder

Charles Dolan Dies At 98: Net Worth Of Billionaire HBO And Cablevision Founder

What Went Wrong In The South Korea’s Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash?

What Went Wrong In The South Korea’s Muan Jeju Air Plane Crash?

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP Event, Ruckus Over ‘Ishwar Allah Tero Naam’ Lyrics

Who Is Bhojpuri Singer Devi? Folk Crooner Asked To Stop Raghupati Raghav Bhajan At BJP

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Advertisement

Lifestyle

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox