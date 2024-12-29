Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
CPM MLA’s Son Among 9 Arrested For Alleged Ganja Possession: Allegations Denied

Kerala MLA U Pratibha denies reports of her son’s arrest in a ganja possession case, demanding a public apology from the media if untrue.

CPM MLA’s Son Among 9 Arrested For Alleged Ganja Possession: Allegations Denied

In a dramatic turn of events, Kerala MLA U Pratibha has denied allegations that her son was involved in a ganja (marijuana) possession case after reports surfaced on Saturday. The incident, which took place in the Thakazhi area of Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, saw nine people, including the son of the CPM MLA, being arrested by the Excise Department. However, Pratibha has strongly refuted these claims.

Taking to social media, her son also rejected the allegations, insisting that he was merely questioned by the Excise officials. During a Facebook Live session, MLA U Pratibha explained the situation, stating, “My son was sitting with his friends when the Excise officers approached them for questioning. There were no arrests, only inquiries. However, the news has wrongfully claimed that he was caught with ganja.”

The MLA further stated that she had been inundated with phone calls since the news broke and demanded an apology from the media if the reports proved to be false. “If the news is true, I will apologize. But if not, the media should issue a public apology,” Pratibha emphasized.

According to the Excise Department, the group of individuals, including the MLA’s son, were arrested for possessing a small quantity of ganja under the Thakazhi bridge. All nine arrested were subsequently released on bail, as the seized amount was deemed minimal. A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

The case has sparked heated discussions, with both the MLA and her son denying any involvement in the illicit activity. As the investigation unfolds, the situation continues to make waves, with questions surrounding media accuracy and the nature of the allegations.

