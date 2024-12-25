Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Telangana Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy has issued a firm warning to actor Allu Arjun, threatening to block the release of his films unless he refrains from commenting on the state's Chief Minister. The warning follows the actor's involvement in a tragic incident during the *Pushpa 2* premiere, where a crowd surge led to a woman's death and a child's injury.

Urges Arjun to focus on his career

Speaking at a public meeting in Nizamabad, Reddy urged Arjun to focus on his career and respect his role as an entertainer rather than involving himself in political matters. “I am warning you not to speak about our CM. You’re from Andhra, and you should behave accordingly. You have come here for your livelihood, and I’m speaking as a ruling party MLA. Respect the position you’ve been given and stick to your work. You are just an actor. Do your job, live your life, and stay out of politics,” Reddy said.

He further emphasized, “What is your contribution to Telangana? We are issuing a warning—if you don’t change your behavior, Congress workers will not let your movies run.”

Allu Arjun Questioned in Pushpa 2 Incident

The warning comes in the wake of a police inquiry involving Allu Arjun. On Tuesday, the actor was questioned by the Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2, on December 4. The event at Sandhya Theatre turned chaotic when Allu Arjun waved to his fans from the sunroof of his car, leading to a crowd surge.

This unfortunate incident resulted in the death of a woman, Revathi, and the injury of her child. The actor was arrested shortly after the event but was later released on bail after paying a Rs 50,000 bond.

Allu Arjun Supporting The Injured Child

Meanwhile, the child who was injured in the incident at Sandhya Theatre has shown signs of recovery. His father, Bhaskar, spoke to the media on Tuesday, expressing his gratitude for the support his family has received. “The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Both Allu Arjun and the Telangana government have been supporting us,” Bhaskar said, highlighting the positive steps taken by the actor and the government following the tragedy.

