Sunday, December 29, 2024
we-woman

Mumbai Weather Update: Mild Morning And AQI Details For December 29, 2024

Mumbai’s weather on December 29, 2024, promises clear skies and mild temperatures with a pleasant 26.11°C. Enjoy the winter sun!

Mumbai Weather Update: Mild Morning And AQI Details For December 29, 2024

As Mumbai welcomes December 29, 2024, with a pleasant start, the temperature stands at a mild 26.11°C. The city enjoys a clear sky and moderate weather, with the minimum temperature expected to reach 22.99°C and the maximum climbing up to 26.18°C. The relative humidity in the air is at 66%, which makes for a balanced day, while the wind is blowing at a brisk speed of 66 km/h.

The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:10 PM, giving Mumbaikars plenty of daylight to enjoy the beautiful winter weather. It’s the perfect day to get outdoors, soak in some sunshine, and enjoy the cool breeze, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you head out.

Looking ahead, tomorrow, December 30, 2024, will see a slight rise in temperature with a forecasted minimum of 24.43°C and a maximum of 26.75°C. Humidity is expected to drop slightly to 62%, keeping the day comfortable. The sky will remain clear, continuing the trend of pleasant winter weather for Mumbai.

Next 7 Days in Mumbai:

  • December 30, 2024: 26.11°C (Clear skies)
  • December 31, 2024: 26.59°C (Clear skies)
  • January 1, 2025: 27.17°C (Scattered clouds)
  • January 2, 2025: 27.37°C (Clear skies)
  • January 3, 2025: 27.48°C (Clear skies)
  • January 4, 2025: 26.78°C (Broken clouds)
  • January 5, 2025: 26.40°C (Few clouds)

Weather in Other Cities on December 29, 2024:

  • Kolkata: 23.41°C (Clear sky)
  • Chennai: 28.35°C (Overcast clouds)
  • Bengaluru: 23.6°C (Few clouds)
  • Hyderabad: 26.94°C (Clear sky)
  • Ahmedabad: 22.21°C (Clear sky)
  • Delhi: 18.39°C (Clear sky)

ALSO READ: Massive Head-On Collision In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Sets Two Trucks Ablaze

