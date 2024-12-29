Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Massive Head-On Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Sets Two Trucks Ablaze

Fiery head-on collision in Hamirpur leaves one trapped, rescue underway. In Barabanki, a car-truck crash claims two lives.

Massive Head-On Collision In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Sets Two Trucks Ablaze

A catastrophic road accident turned into a fiery ordeal in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Saturday evening when two trucks collided head-on on National Highway (NH) 34 near Sumerpur Mandi. The devastating crash led to both trucks catching fire, creating a scene of chaos and panic.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and district officials, rushed to the spot to contain the inferno and rescue those trapped. According to Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal, one of the truck drivers is feared to be stuck in the burning wreckage, prompting a tense and ongoing rescue operation.

“The fire has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway. Efforts to save the trapped driver are in full swing,” Kamal said. The exact cause of the collision remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation.

The Hamirpur collision wasn’t the only tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh that evening. In Barabanki, two people lost their lives, and two others were critically injured after their car collided with a truck loaded with cylinders near Baddupur. The victims were reportedly traveling to Lucknow to procure medicine when the fatal accident occurred.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

These back-to-back accidents highlight the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and vigilance. Hamirpur’s fiery crash and Barabanki’s tragic collision serve as grim reminders of the hazards lurking on our highways.

