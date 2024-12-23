Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
we-woman

Tragic Accident: Drunk Truck Driver Crushes 9 People Sleeping On Footpath, 3 Killed On The Spot, Driver Arrested

The accident involved 12 people who were resting near the footpath, with some sleeping in an adjacent hut. The dumper mounted the footpath and struck those lying there.

Tragic Accident: Drunk Truck Driver Crushes 9 People Sleeping On Footpath, 3 Killed On The Spot, Driver Arrested

A tragic accident occurred in Wagholi, Pune, where a dumper belonging to Bharghav Builtways Enterprises Company veered onto a footpath near Kesanand Phata, crushing nine individuals who were sleeping there.

Three people, including two children and their uncle, lost their lives on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries, with three in critical condition. The incident happened between midnight and 1 a.m., directly in front of the Kesanand Phata police station.

Reports indicate that the dumper driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Details of the Incident

The accident involved 12 people who were resting near the footpath, with some sleeping in an adjacent hut. The dumper mounted the footpath and struck those lying there. The fatalities included two children and a young man, while six others were rushed to Sassoon Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, three are in critical condition.

Who were the victims?

Deceased:

Vishal Vinod Pawar, 22, a resident of Amravati

Vaibhavi Ritesh Pawar, 1 year old

Vaibhavi Ritesh Pawar, 2 years old

Injured:

Janaki Dinesh Pawar, 21

Rinisha Vinod Pawar, 18

Roshan Shashadu Bhosale, 9

Nagesh Nivrutti Pawar, 27

Darshan Sanjay Vairal, 18

Alisha Vinod Pawar, 47

Arrest of the Driver

The dumper, with registration number MH 12 VF 0437, was driven by 26-year-old Gajanan Shankar Totre, a resident of Nanded. Allegedly intoxicated at the time, Totre drove the vehicle onto the footpath, leading to this devastating outcome.

He has been arrested and is facing charges of culpable homicide. Following a medical examination, the investigation is being overseen by officer Waponi Pandit Rejitwad.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal

Filed under

Latest India News Maharashtra news pUNE ACCIDENT Trending

