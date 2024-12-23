Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Three Khalistan Terrorists Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh Encounter

Three terrorists linked to the Gurdaspur grenade attack were killed in an encounter with UP Police in Pilibhit. The suspects, members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force, were involved in multiple police station explosions in Punjab. Weapons, including AK rifles and Glock pistols, were recovered from the suspects.

In a major success for security forces, three terrorists accused of lobbing grenades at a police post in Punjab’s Gurdaspur have been gunned down in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police. The gunfight occurred on the night of December 22-23 in Pilibhit, a city situated about 750 kilometers from Gurdaspur, between the terrorists and a joint team of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh police.

The Terrorists’ Background and the Encounter

The deceased terrorists, identified as Gurwinder Singh, Virendra Singh, and Jasanpreet Singh, were allegedly part of a Pakistan-backed module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force. Punjab Police have confirmed that this group is responsible for a series of grenade attacks on police posts in the border areas of Punjab. The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur in Pilibhit, where a combined team of Punjab and UP police tried to arrest the suspects, but the terrorists opened fire. In retaliation, the criminals were shot and injured. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Following the encounter, police recovered two AK-series rifles and two Glock pistols from the terrorists. Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the module was involved in multiple attacks on police establishments in Punjab, including a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur. “Investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module,” Yadav said on social media.

Khalistani Terrorism Suspected in Multiple Police Attacks

The grenade attack in Gurdaspur was just one of several such incidents within a week. Police stations in Punjab have been targeted multiple times in recent days. On December 15, the Bangar police post in Gurdaspur was attacked, followed by a blast at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar on December 19. Additionally, another explosion occurred outside the Bakshiwal police post in Gurdaspur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in these blasts.

A social media post, whose authenticity has not been verified, claimed that the Khalistan Zindabad Force took responsibility for these attacks.

Local Support and Terrorists’ Plans to Hide in Pilibhit

Reports suggest that the terrorists had fled to Pilibhit to find a safe hideout in an area with a significant Sikh population. However, Uttar Pradesh Police emphasized that they received complete support from the locals in apprehending the suspects. The joint operation between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police is being hailed as a successful example of inter-state coordination.

Authorities are continuing to probe the connections between the terrorists and their possible links to larger terror activities in the region. The successful operation demonstrates the growing collaboration between state police forces in tackling cross-border terrorism and maintaining law and order in sensitive areas like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

