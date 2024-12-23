Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Six individuals who allegedly damaged actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills were granted bail on Monday after being presented in court.

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Six individuals who allegedly damaged actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills were granted bail after being presented in court on Monday. The accused, all students of Osmania University, were involved in a protest when the incident occurred.

Advocate Ramdas, who represented the accused, explained that the students had been participating in a peaceful demonstration when the police intervened. This led to the students acting in self-defense.

“The students were protesting peacefully, but when the police attacked them, they acted out of self-defense. After appearing before the judge, the six individuals were granted bail with a fine and no further conditions,” Ramdas said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when a group of people holding placards gathered outside Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills. One of the protestors climbed the compound wall and threw tomatoes. The six individuals, who were taken into custody, later identified themselves as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC).

A case was registered against the accused for allegedly vandalizing the actor’s property, which had become a focal point in the ongoing dispute surrounding the Sandhya Theatre tragedy. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of West Zone, the accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to public nuisance and damage to property.

In addition to vandalism, the protestors were accused of physically confronting security personnel and damaging flower pots outside the residence. Visuals from the scene showed broken pots, shattered glass, and damaged plants, likely caused by stones being thrown.

The protest was a result of heightened tensions between the actor and the government. The OUJAC members had gathered outside Allu Arjun’s home, demanding attention to their grievances.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand issued an apology on Monday for his earlier comments regarding the national media’s coverage of the incident. In his statement, Anand admitted that he had been provoked and regretted his remarks.

“I apologize for losing my cool when asked continuous provoking questions about ongoing investigations. I feel bad for my actions and should have remained calm. I withdraw my remarks wholeheartedly,” he posted on social media.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun

