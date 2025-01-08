Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: Six Dead Amid Chaos During Ticket Distribution

A tragic stampede claimed the lives of six devotees, including three women, near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati on Wednesday, January 8.

Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: Six Dead Amid Chaos During Ticket Distribution

A tragic stampede claimed the lives of six devotees, including three women, near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati on Wednesday, January 8. The incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered to collect tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

The Incident

Chaos erupted during the ticket distribution for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a highly sought-after ritual at the temple. The police reported that hundreds of devotees, eager to secure their chance for darshan, surged forward, leading to a stampede. In addition to the fatalities, several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Government’s Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock and sadness over the incident. He immediately convened a review meeting with top officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, to assess the situation and ensure swift action.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released a statement emphasizing that all necessary medical assistance would be provided to the injured to prevent further loss of life. Naidu also questioned why sufficient arrangements were not made, given the anticipated large turnout of devotees.

Chief Minister’s Visit

To personally monitor the situation and provide solace to the affected families, CM Naidu announced plans to visit Tirupati on Thursday morning. He is expected to meet the injured and review the on-ground measures taken by the administration.

Looking Ahead

This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of robust crowd management at religious sites, especially during peak occasions. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the lapse and vowed to take measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Tirupati temple, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India, continues to draw millions of devotees each year, making safety and crowd control paramount.

Filed under

tirupati stampede

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Greenland PM Says, ‘Not For Sale’ Rejecting Donald Trump’s Desire To Acquire; Germany, France Issue Warnings To US President-Elect

Greenland PM Says, ‘Not For Sale’ Rejecting Donald Trump’s Desire To Acquire; Germany, France Issue...

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

How Much Could Greenland Cost? When Once U.S. Paid 7.2 Million Dollar For Alaska In 1867

How Much Could Greenland Cost? When Once U.S. Paid 7.2 Million Dollar For Alaska In...

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Entertainment

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox