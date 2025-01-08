Tirupati Stampede Tragedy: Six Dead Amid Chaos During Ticket Distribution

A tragic stampede claimed the lives of six devotees, including three women, near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati on Wednesday, January 8.

A tragic stampede claimed the lives of six devotees, including three women, near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati on Wednesday, January 8. The incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered to collect tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Four devotees, including three women, died and several more were injured in a stampede on Wednesday night as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. (Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/gfsNhMhFu3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2025

The Incident

Chaos erupted during the ticket distribution for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a highly sought-after ritual at the temple. The police reported that hundreds of devotees, eager to secure their chance for darshan, surged forward, leading to a stampede. In addition to the fatalities, several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Government’s Response

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock and sadness over the incident. He immediately convened a review meeting with top officials, including the Director General of Police (DGP), the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, to assess the situation and ensure swift action.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released a statement emphasizing that all necessary medical assistance would be provided to the injured to prevent further loss of life. Naidu also questioned why sufficient arrangements were not made, given the anticipated large turnout of devotees.

Chief Minister’s Visit

To personally monitor the situation and provide solace to the affected families, CM Naidu announced plans to visit Tirupati on Thursday morning. He is expected to meet the injured and review the on-ground measures taken by the administration.

Looking Ahead

This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of robust crowd management at religious sites, especially during peak occasions. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the lapse and vowed to take measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The Tirupati temple, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India, continues to draw millions of devotees each year, making safety and crowd control paramount.