TVK, Led By Vijay, Passes Resolution Against ‘One Nation, One Election’ And Waqf Bill

During a recent state conference held in Chennai, actor-turned-politician Vijay articulated the foundational principles of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emphasizing its commitment to secular social justice. He reiterated that the party aims to uphold the values and legacies of revered leaders like E.V. Ramasamy (Periyar) and K. Kamaraj.

Resolutions Against Central Policies

On Sunday, TVK convened a significant meeting where members passed several resolutions aimed at opposing key initiatives proposed by the central government. These included strong opposition to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The meeting, chaired by Vijay, took a critical stance against the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging that the current administration has overseen a worrying deterioration in law and order across Tamil Nadu.

Demand for State Autonomy

One of the resolutions underscored the party’s advocacy for State Autonomy, stating, “According to our demand for State Autonomy policy, Education belongs to the State list. If the Union Government moves education to the State List, the state government can revoke NEET on its own.” This statement reflects the party’s belief that education should be managed at the state level, free from federal intervention. The resolution went on to criticize the Union Government and the DMK, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Opposition to Central Legislation

In its deliberations, TVK denounced the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative as fundamentally contrary to the principles of democracy and federalism. The resolution articulated concerns that such a policy would undermine the autonomy of state governments and diminish the diversity of India’s democratic processes. Furthermore, the party expressed its disapproval of the BJP-led Central government, characterizing the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 as an “attack against federalism” and calling for its immediate withdrawal from consideration.

Upholding Ideals of Prominent Leaders

Reflecting on the party’s ideological roots, Vijay emphasized that TVK’s foundational values are deeply rooted in the teachings and philosophies of iconic leaders who championed social justice and equality. By aligning the party with the legacies of Periyar and Kamaraj, Vijay aims to reinforce TVK’s commitment to a secular and equitable society.

Critique of DMK Government

Vijay’s criticism of the DMK government was sharp and direct. He stated, “Here one group is singing the same song. Applying specific colour to whoever comes for politics. They are cheating people and engaging in underground dealings. In the name of the Dravidian Model, they are running an anti-people’s government.” This statement reflects Vijay’s determination to hold the DMK accountable for its governance, signaling his party’s readiness to challenge the status quo in Tamil Nadu politics.

As TVK gears up for the upcoming political challenges, Vijay’s declarations resonate with the party’s vision for a more accountable, transparent, and socially just governance framework.

Read More : “Protecting The Constitution Is India’s Main Struggle,” Says Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad