Delhi High Court issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Dalvin Suresh, the father of a student who tragically drowned, challenging the interim bail granted to Abhishek Gupta.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Dalvin Suresh, the father of a student who tragically drowned, challenging the interim bail granted to Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU’s IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, the institute’s coordinator.

The petition calls for a review of the lower court’s decision to extend their interim bail.

The Rouse Avenue Court had granted an extension of the interim bail for Gupta and Singh until January 31, 2025, following their initial release on bail on September 23, 2024. The 2 are linked to an incident in which three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement of the institute on July 26, 2024.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court also extended the interim bail for four co-owners of the basement premises where the tragedy occurred.

The order, passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on December 7, 2024, emphasized that the matter was still under consideration by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, especially in relation to the interim bail and compensation issues.

The judge noted the stay order granted by the High Court on November 29 and confirmed that the case would be reviewed again on January 31, 2025.

The petition by Dalvin Suresh adds pressure for a reassessment of the bail conditions, reflecting the anguish and concerns of the victims’ families. It also highlights ongoing legal and ethical questions surrounding the responsibilities of educational institutions and their administrators to ensure student safety.

As the case progresses, the issue of accountability in the tragic incident remains at the forefront, with the next hearing scheduled for next year.

Read More: Govt Set To Launch ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Initiative On Jan 1