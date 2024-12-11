Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UPSC Death Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Against Abhishek Gupta’s Interim Bail

Delhi High Court issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Dalvin Suresh, the father of a student who tragically drowned, challenging the interim bail granted to Abhishek Gupta.

UPSC Death Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Against Abhishek Gupta’s Interim Bail

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice in response to a petition filed by Dalvin Suresh, the father of a student who tragically drowned, challenging the interim bail granted to Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU’s IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, the institute’s coordinator.

The petition calls for a review of the lower court’s decision to extend their interim bail.

The Rouse Avenue Court had granted an extension of the interim bail for Gupta and Singh until January 31, 2025, following their initial release on bail on September 23, 2024. The 2 are linked to an incident in which three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement of the institute on July 26, 2024.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court also extended the interim bail for four co-owners of the basement premises where the tragedy occurred.

The order, passed by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on December 7, 2024, emphasized that the matter was still under consideration by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, especially in relation to the interim bail and compensation issues.

The judge noted the stay order granted by the High Court on November 29 and confirmed that the case would be reviewed again on January 31, 2025.

The petition by Dalvin Suresh adds pressure for a reassessment of the bail conditions, reflecting the anguish and concerns of the victims’ families. It also highlights ongoing legal and ethical questions surrounding the responsibilities of educational institutions and their administrators to ensure student safety.

As the case progresses, the issue of accountability in the tragic incident remains at the forefront, with the next hearing scheduled for next year.

Read More: Govt Set To Launch ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ Initiative On Jan 1

Filed under

Abhishek Gupta Delhi High Court UPSC Death Case

Advertisement

Also Read

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Plane Crashes Into Cars In Victoria; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Hits All-Time High With Shares Up 69%—Is Trump’s Election Victory Cause?

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Russian Army Inches Closer To Ukrainian City Pokrovsk, Now Just 2 Miles From City Limits

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaii Woman Found Safe After Nationwide Search

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

What Is Meta Doing To Resolve Global Outage Affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook?

Entertainment

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men- Here’s How She Pulled It Off

Forget OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, THIS Woman Set WORLD RECORD For Sleeping With 919 Men-

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of Sexual Harassment

Now, Coming Together For Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut Once Accused Queen Director Vikas Bahl Of

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships, Kismet, Hopecore’

Dating Trends Of 2024 And What’s Ahead For 2025 Revealed In Tinder’s Swipe Report: ‘Nanoships,

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks Down Detailing What Happened

Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men In One Day Breaks

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Netflix Movie ‘Mary’ Sparks Controversy, Makers Defend Their Decision

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox