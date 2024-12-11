Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India’s Economic Growth And Nationalism

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized on Wednesday that India is experiencing significant economic growth, taking a "giant leap" toward becoming a global powerhouse.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized on Wednesday that India is experiencing significant economic growth, taking a “giant leap” toward becoming a global powerhouse. Speaking at the inauguration of a skill development center, he noted, “A decade ago, our economy was faltering. Today, we are in the fifth position in the world and will be in the third position in a year or two.”

He underlined the vision for a “Developed India 2047,” stating, “This goal will certainly be achieved. To become developed, our per capita income must increase by eight times.”

Call to Counter Divisive Narratives

Dhankhar expressed concerns about forces within and outside the country attempting to undermine India’s progress. “This act of fragmenting the country, dividing the country, insulting the institutions of the country is being done in a planned manner. We must neutralize every anti-national narrative,” he asserted.

Promoting Nationalism and Inclusive Growth

Stressing the importance of nationalism, Dhankhar said, “Nationalism is inherent in us. Every person in the country should be prosperous and happy, which is possible only when our thinking aligns with promoting cottage industries, rural industries, and small-scale industries.”

Highlighting the importance of education and skill development, he commended the new education policy formulated after three decades of deliberation. “Both education and skill are important, and the new policy pays significant attention to skill development,” Dhankhar remarked.

He also urged citizens to focus on environmental conservation and maintain societal balance. “We have rights, but along with rights, we should also have a sense of duty,” he said, underscoring the need for collective responsibility.

