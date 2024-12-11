Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Rahul Gandhi Appeals To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Expunge ‘Derogatory’ Remarks

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi confirmed on Wednesday that he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to expunge derogatory comments made against him during recent parliamentary sessions.

“I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it,” Gandhi told reporters. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. “Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want to have a debate on December 13. They don’t want a discussion on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this. They will keep levelling allegations on us, but the House must function,” he added.

Allegations Linking Congress to George Soros

The controversy stems from comments made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra, who alleged a connection between Rahul Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros. During a heated debate in the House, Dubey claimed, “Congress ka haath, Soros ke saath. Congress has relations with OCCRP, which gets all its funds from the US government and George Soros. Did Rahul Gandhi take money from George Soros for the Bharat Jodo Yatra?”

These statements prompted an uproar, with Congress MPs storming the Well of the House in protest. The session had to be adjourned amidst the chaos. The Congress has since demanded clarity on their breach of privilege notices filed against Dubey and Patra.

Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul Gandhi

Outside Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed media queries about the accusations and strongly defended her brother. She said, “Those who can call Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi traitors, have no qualms about calling Rahul Gandhi one. There is nothing new in this. I am proud of my brother, and for him, nothing is above this country.”

The episode has highlighted the deepening tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition, as debates on key issues remain stalled.

