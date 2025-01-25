Who Is Kerala’s Tribal King Raman Rajamannan Attending Republic Day 2025?

Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of Kerala’s Mannan community, is set to make history as the first tribal ruler from the state to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of the Mannan community in Kerala, has been invited to attend the Republic Day 2025 celebrations in New Delhi, marking a historic first for his community. Accompanied by his wife, Binumol, Rajamannan will represent the Mannan tribe at the prestigious event, an invitation extended by Kerala’s Scheduled Tribes Development Department.

This milestone underscores the government’s efforts to honor the cultural diversity and contributions of India’s indigenous communities. Hailing from Kovilmala village in the Kanchiyar panchayat of Idukki district, Rajamannan leads one of the last remaining tribal kingdoms in South India. The Mannan community, consisting of approximately 3,000 families across 46 settlements, has long preserved its distinct customs and traditions, with Rajamannan at its helm.

The ‘Educated’ King

Unlike traditional monarchs, Raman Rajamannan holds a symbolic yet significant role within his community. As the only literate king from the Mannan tribe, he brings a modern perspective to his leadership. A 39-year-old farmer with an Economics degree from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, Rajamannan ascended to his position 12 years ago following the death of his predecessor, Aryan Rajamannan.

Despite the absence of formal governing rights, Rajamannan’s influence is deeply felt among his people. He resides in a modest home in Kovilmala and participates actively in the community’s welfare and decision-making processes. Known for wearing traditional headgear (thalappa) during social functions, his role embodies the rich cultural heritage of the Mannans, who maintain a self-governance system where the king’s counsel is highly regarded.

Significance Of The Invitation

Speaking about the invitation, Rajamannan described it as a profound honor, not just for him but for the entire Mannan community. “While a member of our community, Pandian, had attended the celebrations in the early 1980s, this is the first time a king has been invited,” he said. Preparations for the trip have been underway since November 2024, with all formalities now completed.

The Mannans, traditionally engaged in farming and daily wage work, view this recognition as a moment of pride. The invitation highlights the government’s commitment to acknowledging tribal communities’ contributions to India’s diverse cultural tapestry.

On January 26, 2025, Raman Rajamannan and Binumol will join the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, standing alongside dignitaries and representatives from various communities across the nation. This unprecedented inclusion of a tribal king in the event is a testament to India’s unity in diversity.

For the Mannan community, this day will not only celebrate the nation’s Republic but also affirm their cultural identity and the enduring legacy of their traditions.

