Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Here’s The List Of Awardees

The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The government revealed the list of recipients for the Padma Awards 2025 on Saturday evening, night before Republic Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Here’s the List:

Jagdish Joshila : Literature And Education ( Nimadi) – Madhya Pradesh 75 Years

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jonas Masetti : Spirituality , Brazil’s Vedanta Guru , 43 Years

P Datchanamoorthy: Art (Music), Thavil, Puducherry, 68 years

Neerja Bhatla: Medicine ( Gynaecology ), Delhi, 65 years

Shaikha A J Al Sabah: Medicine (Yoga) Kuwait, 48 years

Hugh And Colleen Gantzer: Literature And Education , Travel, Uttarakhand , 93, 90 years

Hariman Sharma: Agriculture, Apple, Himachal Pradesh, 68 years

Naren Gurung: Art – Vocals (Folk- Nepali), Sikkim , 70 Years

Harvinder Singh: Sports (Divyang) , Archery, Haryana, 33 years

Vilas Dangre: Medicine, Homeopathy, Maharashtra, 70 years

Bheru Singh Chouhan : Art (Vocals) Nirgun, Madhya Pradesh, 63 years

Jumde Yomgam Gamlim: Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh , 59

L Hangthing: Others (Agriculture) Fruits, Nagaland, 58 years