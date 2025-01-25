Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Here’s The List Of Awardees

The government revealed the list of recipients for the Padma Awards 2025 on Saturday evening, night before Republic Day.
The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.
Here’s the List:
Jagdish Joshila : Literature And Education ( Nimadi) – Madhya Pradesh 75 Years
Jonas Masetti : Spirituality , Brazil’s Vedanta Guru , 43 Years
P Datchanamoorthy: Art (Music), Thavil, Puducherry, 68 years
Neerja Bhatla: Medicine ( Gynaecology ), Delhi, 65 years
Shaikha A J Al Sabah: Medicine (Yoga) Kuwait, 48 years
Hugh And Colleen Gantzer: Literature And Education , Travel, Uttarakhand , 93, 90 years
Hariman Sharma: Agriculture, Apple, Himachal Pradesh, 68 years
Naren Gurung: Art – Vocals (Folk- Nepali), Sikkim , 70 Years
Harvinder Singh: Sports (Divyang) , Archery, Haryana, 33 years
Vilas Dangre: Medicine, Homeopathy, Maharashtra, 70 years
Bheru Singh Chouhan : Art (Vocals) Nirgun, Madhya Pradesh, 63 years
Jumde Yomgam Gamlim: Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh , 59
L Hangthing: Others (Agriculture) Fruits, Nagaland, 58 years