Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Here’s The List Of Awardees

The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Here's The List Of Awardees


The government revealed the list of recipients for the Padma Awards 2025 on Saturday evening, night before Republic Day.

The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Here’s the List:

Jagdish Joshila : Literature And Education ( Nimadi) – Madhya Pradesh 75 Years

Jonas Masetti : Spirituality , Brazil’s Vedanta Guru , 43 Years

P Datchanamoorthy: Art (Music), Thavil, Puducherry, 68 years

Neerja Bhatla: Medicine ( Gynaecology ), Delhi, 65 years

Shaikha A J Al Sabah: Medicine (Yoga) Kuwait, 48 years

Hugh And Colleen Gantzer: Literature And Education , Travel, Uttarakhand , 93, 90 years

Hariman Sharma: Agriculture, Apple, Himachal Pradesh, 68 years

Naren Gurung: Art – Vocals (Folk- Nepali), Sikkim , 70 Years

Harvinder Singh: Sports (Divyang) , Archery, Haryana, 33 years

Vilas Dangre: Medicine, Homeopathy, Maharashtra, 70 years

Bheru Singh Chouhan : Art (Vocals) Nirgun, Madhya Pradesh, 63 years

Jumde Yomgam Gamlim: Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh , 59

L Hangthing: Others (Agriculture) Fruits, Nagaland, 58 years

 

Filed under

Padma Awards 2025 Announced

