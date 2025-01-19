Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Why Did India Ban TikTok 5 Years Ago? Everything Explained As App Goes Dark In US

The ban left Indian content creators in a state of uncertainty, but many managed to adapt by moving to other platforms. Read on to know all details.

Why Did India Ban TikTok 5 Years Ago? Everything Explained As App Goes Dark In US

On January 19, 2025, millions of U.S. users were shocked when TikTok’s services became unavailable, with a pop-up message stating, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”

The app’s suspension followed a U.S. law that mandated its ban, citing concerns about the Chinese government’s control over the platform. TikTok expressed regret over the interruption, reassuring users that efforts were underway to restore the service.

Background of the TikTok Ban in the U.S.

The ban did not come as a complete surprise, as it had been discussed for years, with former President Donald Trump raising concerns in 2020, echoing India’s 2020 ban of TikTok.

The app, which boasts over 170 million users in the U.S., has faced increasing scrutiny from U.S. officials over national security risks posed by its ties to China. Alongside TikTok, other ByteDance-owned apps, like Capcut and Lemon8, were also removed from U.S. app stores.

Why Did India Ban TikTok?

In June 2020, India became the first country to ban TikTok due to national security concerns and data privacy issues. Following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, citing threats to sovereignty, integrity, and public order.

This move set the stage for similar actions in other countries, including the United States.

The Indian government cited concerns about data security and the app’s alleged misuse of user data as reasons for the ban. The Ministry of Information Technology expressed that certain apps, including TikTok, were engaged in activities detrimental to national security and public order.

These concerns were further exacerbated by the India-China military standoff and the growing call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” a self-reliant India.

TikTok’s ban in India marked a massive setback for the app, as India was its largest market at the time with over 200 million active users. Indian influencers, who had built substantial careers on TikTok, were left in the lurch.

Many turned to other platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and local alternatives such as Moj, Josh, and Roposo. However, these alternatives never quite achieved the same level of success as TikTok.

TikTok’s Response to the Indian Ban

In response to India’s decision, TikTok India’s head Nikhil Gandhi emphasized that the company complied with all local data privacy laws and had not shared Indian users’ information with the Chinese government. He reassured users that TikTok prioritized user privacy and integrity, but despite these assurances, the ban remained in place.

The ban left Indian content creators in a state of uncertainty, but many managed to adapt by moving to other platforms. However, the absence of TikTok in India continues to be felt, as the app had become more than just a source of entertainment—it was a platform for business, creativity, and livelihood.

While TikTok’s U.S. ban is significant, it is part of a broader global trend, where governments are increasingly scrutinizing Chinese-owned apps over privacy and national security concerns.

