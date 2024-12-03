Why Is Hyderabad Facing Unseasonal Rain And High Humidity This Winter? Here’s What The IMD Says!

Hyderabad is experiencing a unique weather spell this winter, as the city and its surrounding districts find themselves in the midst of an extended monsoon season. Despite the seasonal shift to winter, the city has been facing conditions more typical of the monsoon months. With temperatures hovering well above the usual winter lows, residents of Hyderabad and neighboring areas can expect a week of continued rain, cloudy skies, and high humidity. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad and local weather trackers, this weather pattern will persist until December 9, 2024.

Following a fortnight of chilly conditions where temperatures dropped to as low as 11°C in the outskirts of the city, Hyderabad is set to see temperatures rise above the usual winter lows. While it has been a cooler start to winter, IMD’s five-day forecast indicates that the city will experience sporadic spells of light to moderate rain. The minimum night-time temperatures are expected to remain well above 15°C, marking a deviation from the colder winter weather typically seen in the region. The prolonged monsoon conditions are affecting not only the city but also the entire Telangana State.

Regional Impact and Temperature Trends

A week ago, northern parts of Telangana were experiencing minimum temperatures between 7°C and 8°C, which is relatively low for the region. However, according to IMD-Hyderabad data, temperatures across the state have now risen, with the minimum night-time temperatures ranging between 20°C and 22°C. This shift in temperature is indicative of the lingering monsoon-like conditions. These weather patterns are expected to continue over the coming days, leading to humid and rainy weather.

Thunder Showers Across Telangana

The IMD-Hyderabad forecast predicts that all districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, will receive light to moderate thundershowers. This trend of increased humidity and sporadic rainfall is expected to last until December 9. While the rain may not be heavy, the sustained showers and cloudy skies are likely to keep temperatures above normal. As the weather continues to be unpredictable, the public is advised to stay prepared for intermittent rain and possible weather disruptions.

The forecast for Telangana suggests that the state will continue to experience unusual weather patterns, with temperatures hovering above average and light rain spells across many areas. The cool, humid conditions will remain, which could disrupt the typical winter atmosphere, extending the monsoon season well beyond its expected timeline. This extended weather trend marks a significant shift in the region’s climate, offering both challenges and relief for residents accustomed to a more predictable winter season.

