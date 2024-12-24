Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
we-woman

Here’s The 500-Year History Of Digambar Ani Akhara And Its Role At Mahakumbh

Explore the history, traditions, and spiritual significance of Shri Digambar Ani Akhara at Maha Kumbh 2025. Learn about its leadership and rituals.

Here’s The 500-Year History Of Digambar Ani Akhara And Its Role At Mahakumbh

The Maha Kumbh 2025, a historic event set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13, will witness the participation of saints and sadhus from 13 major Akharas across India. One of the prominent Akharas taking part in this grand occasion is the Shri Digambar Ani Akhara, a key Vaishnav sect institution. Here’s everything you need to know about its history, traditions, and influence.

Shri Digambar Ani Akhara, originally established in Ayodhya, has its headquarters in Sabarkantha, Gujarat today. While the exact founding date remains uncertain, it is believed that the Akhara was established over 500 years ago to safeguard the religious traditions and beliefs of the Vaishnav community. The Akhara is part of the three major Akharas of the Vaishnav sect, playing an important role in preserving Vaishnavism and promoting spiritual practices.

Today, the Akhara boasts a significant presence, with over two lakh Vaishnav saints and sadhus. It has more than 450 monasteries and temples spread across the country. The Akhara’s organizational structure is built on democratic principles, with the prestigious position of Shrimahant elected every 12 years during the Maha Kumbh.

One of the most distinguishing features of the sadhus of this Akhara is their attire. Unlike Shaiv sect sadhus, the Digambar Ani sadhus wear white clothes and have matted hair. Their foreheads are adorned with the Urdhvapundra (tilak), a distinct feature marking their Vaishnav affiliation. The Akhara’s religious flag is equally unique, consisting of five colors and bearing an image of Lord Hanuman. This flag is an essential symbol of the Akhara’s identity and sets it apart from other Akharas participating in the Kumbh.

The head of Shri Digambar Ani Akhara is Shri Krishnadas Maharaj, who leads the Akhara with great reverence and authority. Under his leadership, the Akhara continues to grow and spread its influence in religious and spiritual activities across the country.

The participation of Akharas in the Maha Kumbh is not just about the religious processions or the sacred bath; it is a matter of preserving ancient traditions, fostering community spirit, and maintaining the essence of Hinduism. The Akharas, which were initially established by Adi Guru Shankaracharya to protect the religion, continue to be pivotal in the Hindu community today.

The initial set of seven main Akharas established by Adi Guru Shankaracharya included Mahanirvani, Niranjani, Juna, Atal, Aawahan, Agni, and Anand Akhara. Over time, the number of Akharas has expanded to 13. These Akharas belong to three distinct sects: Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. The grand processions and the religious tableaux of these Akharas make the Maha Kumbh experience a vibrant celebration of spirituality, history, and cultural identity.

