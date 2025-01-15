Mahakumbh 2025: How Much Is The Kumbh Mela Costing?

To ensure a seamless experience at Mahakumbh, the state government has undertaken 549 projects at an estimated cost of ₹6,990 crore.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is not only a spiritual spectacle but also a colossal economic event. As over 40 crore pilgrims are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganga from January 13, the event transforms into a vibrant marketplace, offering unparalleled opportunities for businesses across sectors.

The city of Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, has been hosting Kumbh Melas since “anaadi kaal” (times immemorial). This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched extensive preparations to accommodate the record-breaking turnout. The 45-day-long event is being held on 4,000 acres of Mela grounds, with diverse accommodations, ranging from basic tents to ultra-luxury stays, and food stalls catering to millions of visitors.

Mahakumbh: A Massive Infrastructure Boost

To ensure a seamless experience, the state government has undertaken 549 projects at an estimated cost of ₹6,990 crore. These initiatives include infrastructure development, sanitation, and tourism enhancements. The scale of investment dwarfs that of the 2019 Kumbh Mela, which involved 700 projects at ₹3,700 crore. Officials predict the 2025 Mela will generate ₹25,000 crore in revenue and contribute a staggering ₹2 lakh crore to the state’s economy.

Business Opportunities Galore At Mahakumbh

Mahendra Kumar Goyal, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of All India Traders, estimates that the Mela will generate ₹25,000 crore in turnover. Significant revenue streams include ₹5,000 crore from puja items, ₹4,000 crore from dairy products, and ₹800 crore from flowers. The hospitality sector, particularly luxury accommodations, is expected to generate ₹6,000 crore.

Alok Shukla, president of the Uttar Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry, described the Mela as a “golden opportunity” for local businesses, saying, “Revenues equivalent to one year’s worth of business are compressed into two months.”

Luxury Tents at Mahakumbh: A New Frontier in Hospitality

Luxury accommodations are a major highlight this year. The state government has facilitated the construction of 1.6 lakh tents, including 2,200 luxury options. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) offers various categories, such as villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and dormitory tents, priced between ₹1,500 and ₹35,000 per night.

Premium luxury tents, like those at Sangam Nivas, are priced at ₹1 lakh per night for two guests. These tents come equipped with en-suite bathrooms, private services, and high-end amenities. Unsurprisingly, all 44 superluxury tents at Sangam Nivas are already sold out for key bathing days.

Food and Hospitality Industry Flourishes at Mahakumbh

The Mela has also spurred a boom in the food and beverage sector. Brothers Mitesh and Ashwin Thakkar, directors of RR Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., have invested ₹12-13 crore to establish food courts across 14 sectors of the Mela. Employing over 500 workers, they have partnered with brands like Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Domino’s.

“We were competing for a tender for ₹7 crore but lost to an amusement park vendor who bid ₹11 crore,” says Ashwin. Despite the competition, they aim for a turnover of ₹100-200 crore during the event.

Expanding Mahakumbh’s Infrastructure for Pilgrims

The Mela’s organizers have registered 100 homestays, a significant increase from 15 last year. Over 7,000 vendors, including 2,000 trained in digital payments, are ready to serve the influx of pilgrims. To accommodate the massive crowd, special corridors have been constructed, and floating jetties, water sports, and temple tourism have been introduced.

Regional Tourism Department officer Aparajita Singh said, “We now have a team of 1,000 guides and expanded food court systems to ensure tourists have access to modern facilities.”

From ragpickers to luxury hoteliers, the Maha Kumbh Mela creates economic opportunities for all. Professor Badri Narayan, Director of the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, noted, “The Mela touches everyone. It may generate ₹200 crore in business this year, providing livelihoods for countless small vendors and workers.”