Artisans Showcase Hindu-Muslim Harmony in Kanwar Yatra Amid Nameplate Controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the “nameplate” order on Kanwar routes, a heartwarming display of brotherhood and unity emerges from the work of Kanwar artisans in Haridwar.

The Kanwar Yatra, originating from Kumbhnagari Haridwar, stands as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony. Each year, during the month of Sawan, millions of Shiva devotees flock to Haridwar to collect the sacred waters of the Ganga. Remarkably, the Kanwars they carry are crafted with meticulous care by Muslim families in the Haridwar district, who dedicate many months to this labour of love.

Months before the Kanwar fair begins, the Muslim community immerses itself in the preparation of Kanwars. This craft involves entire families, from the eldest members to women and children, who work tirelessly day and night.

“We have been doing this since childhood. It brings me joy to be deeply involved in serving Bhole Baba. We craft all types of Kanwars and Dolis, feeling a great sense of fulfilment both while creating and sharing them. Our hearts connect and we are all one,” said Istkar, a Kanwad artisan.

“I have been doing this for 15 years, and it brings me great joy. We also create Ravana effigies. It’s all about love and brotherhood; the entire Hindu community is like family to us,” said Abrar, another Kanwad artisan.

This noble initiative by Muslim families has garnered widespread appreciation from the Hindu community. Many Hindus believe that the Kanwars made by Muslim families are a testament to brotherhood and unity.

“We’ve been doing this for 8-9 years. There’s no distinction between Hindus and Muslims here. It doesn’t bother me at all; we’re all brothers. We never question why we should work for Hindus. I’ve been doing this since childhood. In two or three days, all our Kanwads will be sold out,” said Imran, another Kanwad craftmaker.

A row over the Kanwar Yatra “nameplate” order broke out after the Uttar Pradesh government directed food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners’ names. The order gained widespread attention from various political figures and the opposition, criticising the Yogi government for its “divisive agenda.”

Earlier, Muzaffarnagar Police said that the police have urged all the eateries to “voluntarily display” the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of “religious discrimination” but only to facilitate the devotees.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that it reflects the hatred towards Muslims in India. “Fear on UP’s Kanwar routes: This is the reality of hatred for Indian Muslims, credit for this visceral hatred goes to political parties, leaders of Hindutva and so-called lip servicing Secular parties,” Owaisi said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a photo of an egg stall displaying the name of its owner.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also took a dig at this move, asking whether the Kanwar Yatra route is the same as the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. “Kanwar Yatra Route UP directs eateries including roadside carts to display the names of owners! Is this the route to a ‘Viksit Bharat’? Divisive agendas will only divide the country!” Sibal said in a post on ‘X’.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over this move, likening it to Nazi Germany. “The Uttar Pradesh government is destroying the Constitution of India by issuing such orders…A whole community is being humiliated. They are trying to divide society. This type of targeting was done by Nazis in Germany. I condemn it,” Karat said, speaking to ANI on Saturday.

TV actor Sonu Sood was also trolled online after he took to X to express his views on the matter, stating, “There should be only one nameplate on every shop: ‘HUMANITY.'”

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the move and urged the court to take suo-motto cognizance of the matter.