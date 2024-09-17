‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

After the announcement of the new Chief Minister of Delhi chosen by Arvind Kejriwal, she made her first media appearance outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.

After the announcement of the new Chief Minister of Delhi chosen by Arvind Kejriwal, she made her first media appearance outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. She thanked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for believing in her and handing her a meteoric opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the National Capital Delhi.

She started saying, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal for giving me such a significant responsibility and for having faith in me. It is only possible in the AAP that a first-time politician can become the Chief Minister of a state. I come from a humble background, and had I been in another party, I might not have even received a ticket to contest. However, Kejriwal ji believed in me, and today I am happy to become the Chief Minister.”

She added saying, “But as much as I am happy, I am equally saddened because today my elder brother, Arvind Kejriwal, is resigning. I must say that there is only one Chief Minister of Delhi, and that is Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP has been conspiring against him for the past two years, but finally, the Supreme Court granted him bail. Not only that, the Court reprimanded them and stated that their agencies act like the BJP’s puppets, and that Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was unjust.”

Atishi said that no one other than Arvind Kejriwal could have the courage to leave the Chief Minister chair for that easily.

She said, “If someone else were in Kejriwal’s place today, they would have thought about taking such a step a hundred times. However, no leader in history has done what Kejriwal has, which is to step down from the position of Chief Minister.

“Today, the people of Delhi are sad and want to see Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi again. They know that it was Kejriwal who provided them with free electricity, improved government schools, quality treatment in government hospitals, mohalla clinics, and free bus services for women.”

I will be Delhi’s Chief Minister for a few months, until the elections, and my sole aim will be to ensure that Arvind Kejriwal becomes Chief Minister once more.”

She made a last request to the people, “I have just one request: please do not congratulate me or adorn me with garlands, as it is very painful that Kejriwal has had to step down as Chief Minister.”