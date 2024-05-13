Bomb Threats Rattle Schools in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, Prompting Evacuations and Police Response

A wave of fear swept through several schools in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar on Monday as authorities received bomb threats via email, prompting swift evacuations and a robust police response to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In a distressing turn of events, school authorities were jolted by the receipt of threatening emails indicating plans to detonate explosives within the premises. The ominous messages plunged the educational institutions into chaos, with immediate measures taken to evacuate all students to designated safe zones, such as playfields, while simultaneously alerting parents to collect their children without delay.

Among the schools targeted by the alarming emails were Vibgyor High School, the LPS PGI branch, and St. Mary’s School, all of which swiftly implemented emergency protocols to safeguard their students and staff from potential harm.

Upon receiving reports of the threats, law enforcement swiftly mobilized, dispatching police teams and bomb disposal squads to conduct thorough investigations at the affected schools. Despite intensive searches, no incriminating objects were discovered on the premises, providing some relief amidst the heightened tension.

The cyber cell has been roped in to probe the origins of the threatening emails, as authorities work tirelessly to ascertain the credibility of the threats and bring those responsible to justice. The incident underscores the growing prevalence of cyber threats and the imperative for vigilance and robust security measures to counteract such risks.

As investigations continue, school administrations remain on high alert, prioritizing the safety and well-being of their students and staff. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of swift and coordinated responses in the face of potential threats, underscoring the collective effort required to ensure the security of educational institutions and the communities they serve.

