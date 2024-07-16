CBI Arrests Two for Stealing NEET-UG Question Papers; Investigation Intensifies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made significant progress in the NEET-UG paper leak case by arresting two individuals accused of stealing question papers from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Pankaj Kumar from Patna and Raju Singh from Hazaribagh were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the theft and subsequent distribution of the NEET-UG question papers, according to reports from India Today and PTI.

Earlier this month, the CBI had arrested Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, considered a key figure in the paper leak scandal, from Nalanda, Bihar. The agency’s operations extended to Patna and Kolkata, where raids were conducted to detain Ranjan and gather crucial evidence.

The investigation has uncovered a complex conspiracy that sparked widespread controversy, prompting multiple arrests and scrutiny of the National Testing Agency’s handling of the examination. The CBI’s use of advanced technological tools, including digital footprint analysis like IP addresses and email communications, has been pivotal in identifying and apprehending the suspects involved.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted on May 5, 2024, was plagued by allegations of cheating, paper leaks, and irregularities in the evaluation process. These issues, coupled with anomalies such as 67 aspirants scoring full marks of 720, led to severe criticism of the NTA’s administration. Subsequently, the government took action by replacing the NTA chief and initiating a review to enhance the organization’s operations.

NEET-UG is a crucial entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses in both government and private institutions across India. Over 23.33 lakh students participated in the exam, held at 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 overseas locations.

