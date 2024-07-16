Who Is JD Vance? Key Facts About Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick

Former President Donald Trump has selected U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate in a bid to return to the White House.

Here’s what you need to know about Vance, a 39-year-old Republican serving his first term in the Senate:

Vance was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio. He enlisted in the Marines and served in Iraq before earning degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He also worked as a venture capitalist in Silicon Valley.

Vance gained prominence with his 2016 bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” published during Trump’s first presidential campaign. The book highlighted Vance’s insights into the appeal of the New York businessman among middle America’s working-class and rural white voters, pivotal in Trump’s electoral victory.

“Hillbilly Elegy” also introduced Vance to the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. was impressed by the book and acquainted with Vance before launching his own political career, leading to a lasting friendship. Following Trump’s election, Vance returned to Ohio, establishing an anti-opioid charity and becoming a sought-after speaker at Republican events, where his personal story resonated widely.

Vance embarked on his political journey in 2021, winning Ohio’s Senate seat with Trump’s endorsement after a competitive primary and general election. Personal rapport is crucial to Trump, who has maintained a close relationship with Vance over the years, frequently engaging in phone conversations.

In Congress, Vance has staunchly supported Trump’s policies and initiatives, earning a reputation as a vocal ally. Kevin Roberts of the Heritage Foundation lauds Vance as a prominent voice for conservatism, advocating for reduced interventionist foreign policy, free market economics, and the preservation of American culture.

Trump has publicly admired Vance’s appearance, once likening him to a young Abraham Lincoln. Initially a critic of Trump during the 2016 campaign, calling him “dangerous” and “unfit,” Vance shifted his stance by 2021, praising Trump’s achievements as president despite their earlier disagreements.

Critics label him as an extremist

Critics label Vance as an extremist due to his past controversial statements, though he has moderated some positions over time. He initially endorsed a national 15-week abortion ban during his Senate campaign but adjusted his stance following Ohio voters’ support for an abortion rights amendment in 2023.

Regarding the 2020 election, Vance has questioned the certification of results, aligning with Trump’s grievances, despite numerous investigations finding no evidence of widespread fraud. Vance has shown bipartisanship in the Senate, co-sponsoring bills with Democratic colleagues like Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on issues such as railway safety and Great Lakes restoration funding.

In sum, Vance is seen by Trump supporters as adept at articulating the America First agenda, potentially bolstering Trump’s appeal in pivotal swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, akin to Ohio in values and demographics.

