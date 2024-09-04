Centre & Tripura Sign Peace Agreements With NLFT & ATTF

In a major breakthrough, the central government and Tripura state governments signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in the national capital on Wednesday.

This agreement was formalized in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among other officials.

Later after signing the agreement, Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to peace and development in the northeast region. Further, he also praised the armed groups for their decision to abandon their weapons and integrate into mainstream society after 35 years of conflict.

The union minister also emphasized that under Modi’s leadership, significant strides have been made in bridging the gap between Delhi and the northeast through infrastructure and connectivity improvements.

Meanwhile, chief Minister Saha commended Amit Shah for fostering peace and prosperity in the northeast. He acknowledged the peace agreements signed over the past decade under Modi’s leadership, including the three agreements specifically for Tripura.

(With Inputs From ANI)