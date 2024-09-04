Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Centre & Tripura Sign Peace Agreements With NLFT & ATTF

In a major breakthrough, the central government and Tripura state governments signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in the national capital on Wednesday. 

Centre & Tripura Sign Peace Agreements With NLFT & ATTF

In a major breakthrough, the central government and Tripura state governments signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in the national capital on Wednesday.

This agreement was formalized in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among other officials.

Later after signing the agreement, Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to peace and development in the northeast region. Further, he also praised the armed groups for their decision to abandon their weapons and integrate into mainstream society after 35 years of conflict.

The union minister also emphasized that under Modi’s leadership, significant strides have been made in bridging the gap between Delhi and the northeast through infrastructure and connectivity improvements.

Also Read: Spear Corps Commemorates 78th Independence Day with Diverse Activities Across Northeastern India

Meanwhile, chief Minister Saha commended Amit Shah for fostering peace and prosperity in the northeast. He acknowledged the peace agreements signed over the past decade under Modi’s leadership, including the three agreements specifically for Tripura.

Must Read: 78th Independence Day: Historic Unfurling Of Northeast India’s Tallest Flag At INA Headquarters In Moirang

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags:

ATTF central government Manik saha NewsX NLFT PM Modi tripura
addBlock

Recent Post

England Names Josh Hull For Test Debut In Final Match Against Sri Lanka

England Names Josh Hull For Test Debut In Final Match Against Sri Lanka

Chiranjeevi & Mahesh Babu Donate ₹1 Cr For Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Chiranjeevi & Mahesh Babu Donate ₹1 Cr For Flood Relief In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott Reveals Why He Did NOT Seek Input From Russell Crowe: ‘Why Would I?’

Gladiator 2 Director Ridley Scott Reveals Why He Did NOT Seek Input From Russell Crowe:...

Fixing Your Sleep Cycle: Proven Methods And Tips

Fixing Your Sleep Cycle: Proven Methods And Tips

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Victim’s Family Seeks Supreme Court To Cancel Accused’s Bail

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Victim’s Family Seeks Supreme Court To Cancel Accused’s Bail

GIC Of India Garnered Bids Worth Nearly Rs 2,300 Crore

GIC Of India Garnered Bids Worth Nearly Rs 2,300 Crore

Google Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Paid $1,700 A Month To Rent The Garage Where They Made History

Google Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Paid $1,700 A Month To Rent The Garage...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox