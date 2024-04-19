Chhattisgarh: CRPF Solider Sustains Injury After UBGL Shell Accidentally Goes Off During Poll Duty

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier, deployed for election duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, sustained injuries when an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shell accidentally exploded, according to a police official.

The injured soldier, from the CRPF’s 196th battalion, received preliminary medical treatment and was being evacuated, the official stated. The incident occurred near Galgam village, within the Usoor police station area, while a security team was conducting an area domination operation approximately 500 meters away from a polling booth.

Bijapur district is situated within the Naxal-affected Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where voting was ongoing during the first phase of general elections, the official further added.

Chhattisgarh: One jawan of CRPF 196 Battalion injured in a UBGL cell blast during area domination in Galgam area of Bijapur. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

