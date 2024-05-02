45 Royal Families in Gujarat Rally Behind PM Modi Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

In a significant show of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, 45 royal families have pledged their allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gathering in Rajkot, representatives from 15-16 royal families convened in person, while others conveyed their support through written endorsements for PM Modi.

Speaking on behalf of the royal families, Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata, Sinhji Jadeja, emphasized the common goal of prioritizing the nation’s interests.

“It’s evident that the Rajput community and former rulers have forged strong ties with PM Narendra Modi. The presence of all these rulers here underscores their confidence in PM Modi’s vision and his innovative approach towards advancing India’s development across all fronts,” remarked Sinhji Jadeja in an interview with ANI.

This declaration of support comes amidst ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs in Gujarat following controversial remarks made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala.

Rupala’s comments during an election campaign speech in Rajkot sparked outrage when he appeared to elevate the Dalit community over the Kshatriyas or Rajputs, invoking historical references to British rule.

Addressing the gathering, Sinhji Jadeja highlighted the significance of the ex-rulers’ meeting, emphasizing their collective concern for India’s standing in the global arena.

“We’ve witnessed commendable progress in the country over the past decade, and PM Modi has emerged as a global leader. It’s undeniable that we extend our unwavering support to him,” affirmed Sinhji Jadeja.

Gujarat, a stronghold of the BJP and the home state of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has consistently favored the party in past elections, securing all 26 parliamentary seats.

As the state braces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 7, the overwhelming support from the royal families further consolidates BJP’s position in Gujarat’s political landscape.

In a notable development, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal secured victory in Surat constituency without contest as the nomination papers of the Congress candidate, Nilesh Kumbhani, were invalidated. This occurred after his three proposers attested in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had not endorsed his nomination form.