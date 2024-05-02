Ex-Delhi Women's Commission Chief Accuses LG of Draconian Directive to Dismiss Contract Staff

Swati Maliwal, former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has strongly criticized the decision to terminate 223 contractual employees at the organization, alleging that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has issued an authoritarian order reminiscent of Tughlaq.

In a scathing rebuke, Maliwal questioned the intentions behind such a move by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, suggesting it would effectively dismantle the DCW instead of providing it with essential staffing.

“LG Sahab has issued a Tughlaqi order to remove all the contract staff of DCW. Today, the Women’s Commission has a total staff of 90 out of which only 8 people have been provided by the government, the rest are on 3-month contracts. The Women’s Commission will be shut down if all the contract staff is removed. Why are these people doing this?” expressed Swati Maliwal in a social media post.

Asserting the significance of the DCW and its role in advocating for women’s rights, Maliwal vowed to resist any attempts to cripple the institution. “This institution has been built with blood and sweat. Are you destroying it from its roots instead of giving it staff and protection? I will not let the Women’s Commission be closed as long as I am alive. Put me in jail, don’t torture women!” she added.

The controversy stems from the Delhi government’s directive to the DCW to terminate the services of 223 contractual employees, citing their engagement without the approval of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Allegations surfaced suggesting that Swati Maliwal, during her tenure as chairperson, had made these appointments without proper authorization, contravening established regulations.

A letter from the Government of NCT of Delhi highlighted these irregularities, emphasizing that the appointments lacked the requisite approval and were made in disregard of established procedures.

Consequently, the Delhi government ordered the discontinuation of services for all contractual staff appointed by the DCW, citing violations of regulations and guidelines.

In response, Maliwal and supporters have raised concerns about the potential implications of such a decision on the functioning and effectiveness of the DCW, urging for a reconsideration of the directive.