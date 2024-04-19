Pakistan: Two Dead In Karachi After A Suicide Bomber Targets A Van Carrying Foreign Nationals

A suicide attack in Karachi’s Landhi area resulted in the death of at least two individuals on Thursday (April 19). Police reported that one suicide bomber detonated himself, but all foreigners are believed to be unharmed. Following the suicide attack, gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of at least two terrorists, as confirmed by police.

SSP Malir Tariq Mastoi confirmed the nature of the attack as a suicide bombing. Additionally, SSP Korangi stated that another vehicle was damaged in the explosion.

Police indicated that the targeted vehicle, carrying foreigners within the metropolis of Landhi, resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The incident took place in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi, with reports of gunfire accompanying the attack. Injured individuals are currently being transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police sources.

🚨#BREAKING: A suicide bomber has targeted a van with reports of multiple casualties in Karachi, Pakistan. 📌#Karachi | #Pakistan Police say at least two people have been killed and two others were injured in an apparent suicide bombing targeting a van in the Landhi area of… https://t.co/iwnBHPBzwt — Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) April 19, 2024

Suicide attack reported in Mansehra Colony area of #Karachi, #Pakistan on a convoy carrying Chinese foreigners, working on port Qasim. There are reports of multiple casualties of security personnel. pic.twitter.com/utTn4U2v2R — Geo Political Updates (@GeoPolUpdates) April 19, 2024

READ MORE: Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Vote To Strengthen Democracy: “Open Mohabbat Ki Dukan In Every Corner”