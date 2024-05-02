Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sanjay Seth Of BJP Nominates For Ranchi Lok Sabha Seat

Sanjay Seth, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming 2024 general elections, filed his nomination with the backing of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Accompanied by CM Dhami during the nomination filing process, Seth expressed confidence in securing victory for the BJP in Ranchi. CM Dhami, in turn, voiced his optimism about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning all 14 seats in Jharkhand.

“The entire nation is eager to see Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for the third time. In Jharkhand, the overwhelming support is evident, and people are enthusiastic. The NDA is poised to claim victory in all 14 seats in Jharkhand. Sanjay Seth ji’s campaign will set new records, securing Ranchi’s support to represent them in Parliament,” CM Dhami remarked.

BJP candidate from Jharkhand’s Ranchi, Sanjay Seth files nomination in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/EvaTSTMTgr — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

ALSO READ : Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Rahul Gandhi Calls Out PM Modi Over Prajwal Revanna Scandal

Highlighting the development initiatives under PM Modi’s leadership, CM Dhami emphasized the government’s efforts towards societal upliftment, particularly in integrating tribal communities into the mainstream. He expressed confidence in the people of Jharkhand contributing significantly to achieving the “Abki Baar 400 Paar” resolution in the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for Ranchi is scheduled for May 25, part of the multi-phase elections in Jharkhand spanning May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA secured 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each claimed one seat.

The ongoing general elections, conducted in seven phases over a six-week period from April 19 to June 1, have witnessed significant political engagement across various states, with the final results slated for announcement on June 4.