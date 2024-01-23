Clash Erupts in Guwahati between Police and Cong Workers During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

A clash ensued between Assam Police and Congress workers in Guwahati during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, aimed at promoting national unity and justice, took an unexpected turn as police barricades attempted to halt its progression through the heart of Guwahati.

The clash unfolded as a large contingent of police personnel barricaded the area and blocked the route of the yatra, leading to a tense standoff between law enforcement and Congress supporters. Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the procession, stood on the roof of the bus, attempting to communicate with his cadre as the situation escalated.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the Congress workers who were attempting to breach the barricades and enter the city. The heavy police deployment was aimed at preventing the yatra from progressing through the center of Guwahati, causing disruptions in the already tense political atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, heavy security measures were implemented at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati, as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the city. The heightened security indicated the anticipation of potential clashes and disturbances during the procession.

Amidst the ongoing rift with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding “There is no need for any student to be afraid. Gandhi also accused the Home Minister of intervening, claiming, “The Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That’s not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What’s important is that the students must be allowed to listen to whomever they want to. But it is not happening in any schools and colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history,”.