Amit Shah Casts His Vote In Ahmedabad, Urges People To Choose Government That Focuses On 'Viksit Bharat'

On Tuesday, May 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exercised his voting right in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by his wife and son Jay Shah, he queued up at the polling booth located near the Kameshwar Mahadev Temple in the Naranpura area. Earlier, Shah urged voters to participate in the electoral process and choose a government committed to public welfare and the development of India.

After casting his vote, Amit Shah stated, “Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and elect a stable government that provides a safe, prosperous country. Elect a government which is against corruption, wants to eradicate poverty, wants to make a self-reliant India, wants to make a developed India and wants to take India number one in every field in the whole world.”

#WATCH | Union HM Amit Shah says, “Today is the voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. I would like to make a heartfelt appeal to all the voters across the country and also to the voters of Gujarat to come forward and participate in this festival of democracy and… pic.twitter.com/94hA0Wcez1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote for the #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Union HM and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is the party’s candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal… pic.twitter.com/j6x1p15373 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah shows victory sign after casting his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 Union HM and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is the party’s candidate from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from… pic.twitter.com/JG6y0a2iiJ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

In a social media post, Shah encouraged voters to view voting as a duty towards nation-building and to elect a government dedicated to eradicating corruption, casteism, and dynastic politics. He emphasized the importance of voting for the future prosperity of both individuals and the nation as a whole.

Earlier in the day, Shah interacted with residents of a residential society in Ahmedabad. He is contesting the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, where the Congress has fielded Sonal Patel as its candidate. Gandhinagar has been a stronghold of the BJP, previously represented by stalwarts like LK Advani.

READ MORE: Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Casts His Vote In Ahmedabad After Urging Voters To Turnout In Record Numbers

MUST READ: Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3: Who Votes, Seats, Key Constituencies & Everything You Need To Know

The third phase of the general election saw polling begin for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and 2 union territories, including Gujarat. The BJP secured the Surat seat uncontested. Over 1300 candidates, including approximately 120 women, are competing in this phase. Around 17.24 crore voters are eligible to vote at 1.85 lakh polling stations, with international delegates also observing the polling process.

Notably, voting for Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat has been postponed to the sixth phase on May 25. The total number of seats going to polls in this phase is 93, following rescheduling in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, and the revised polling schedule in Anantnag-Rajouri. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 72 out of the 93 seats being contested in this phase.

The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4.