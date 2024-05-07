Jammu & Kashmir: Encounters Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kulgam Days After Poonch Attack

During the extensive search for the assailants responsible for the ambush on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Poonch sector, a fierce firefight erupted between terrorists and security forces in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, as reported by the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday. However, there has been no official confirmation whether the terrorists engaged in the firefight were the ones behind the Poonch attack.

Meanwhile, security forces have escalated search operations from the Surankote to the Jarran Wali Gali areas in response to the Poonch attack that occurred on May 4. Following the attack on the Air Force convoy, there has been heightened security deployment throughout the Union Territory.

#WATCH | Morning visuals from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter started in the Redwani Payeen area of District Kulgam. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police pic.twitter.com/VnLjA1Zpej — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

In the Poonch district attack, an IAF officer lost his life, and four others sustained injuries when suspected terrorists from across the border targeted the convoy. The location of the attack lies between Surankote’s Sanai Top and Mendhar’s Gursai area in the border district. “An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district,” an official stated earlier. The injured personnel were airlifted to Udhampur for treatment on IAF helicopters, where one of them later succumbed to injuries.