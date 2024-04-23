Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Receives Insulin at Tihar Jail After Blood Sugar Rise Exponentially

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was given insulin at Tihar jail on Tuesday following a significant increase in his blood sugar levels. His blood sugar levels had reportedly reached 320, according to sources. This was followed after Kejriwal accused the aministration of Tihar jail of failing to provide him with insulin despite his repeated requests.

A city court had previously instructed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal’s medical requirements, specifically regarding insulin. The court highlighted discrepancies between the Delhi Chief Minister’s dietary regimen, which primarily consisted of home-cooked food, and the diet prescribed by doctors.

Following this, the Delhi Chief Minister’s allegations were promptly countered by the Tihar jail administration. The administration claimed that during the video consultation with the specialists from AIIMS, neither the issue of insulin nor its necessity was brought up.

Sandeep Sachdeva, the Tihar jail spokesperson, defended the administration’s stance, stating, “No doubt Arvind Kejriwal is a diabetic, but his sugar levels were under control during his time in jail as he did not raise a demand for insulin during the video consultation with AIIMS doctors.”

In response to the jail administration’s statement, Kejriwal penned a letter to the Tihar jail superintendent on Monday, refuting their claims that the issue of insulin had not been raised during his consultations with doctors.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), further, raised accusations against the Tihar administration, alleging a deliberate withholding of insulin from the CM as part of a conspiracy to jeopardize his health.

The conflicting narratives surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s medical treatment have garnered significant attention, with the matter escalating into a contentious issue between the Delhi Chief Minister’s camp and the Tihar jail authorities.