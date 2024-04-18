Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

In a significant development related to the Delhi Excise Policy case, a Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia until April 26. Sisodia’s legal troubles began when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023. Subsequently, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the same case.

Manish Sisodia’s resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year marked a pivotal moment in his political career, ushering in a period of legal challenges. Sisodia has been seeking interim bail to actively participate in electoral activities amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The controversy revolves around the Delhi Excise Policy, which aimed to reform the liquor business in Delhi by transitioning from a sales-volume-based regime to a system based on license fees for traders. The policy promised to enhance the quality of liquor stores and customer experiences, introducing discounts and offers on liquor purchases for the first time in Delhi.

The investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of this policy was initiated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, leading to its eventual cancellation. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Saxena’s predecessor, Anil Baijal, of undermining the policy with last-minute modifications that resulted in lower-than-anticipated revenues.

Manish Sisodia is one of two senior AAP leaders currently in judicial custody in connection with the case. Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following extensive questioning. Additionally, Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member from the AAP, was arrested by the ED on October 5 in relation to the same investigation.