Assault on Youths Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' Triggers Police Probe in Bengaluru

According to a recent report from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Lakshmi Prasad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North East Division, disclosed details of a case where three individuals were assaulted by four boys. The victims were traveling in their car, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the occasion of Ram Navami, when they were confronted by the four accused boys.

According to DCP Lakshmi Prasad, the accused individuals raised their objection to the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and insisted that the victims should instead say ‘Allahu Akbar’. Amidst this confrontation, the four accused allegedly assaulted the three boysafter which the attackers fled the scene.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Lakshmi Prasad, North East Division DCP, says "Yesterday, a case was registered in Vidyaranyapura PS wherein three victims were assaulted by four boys. The three victims were travelling in their car and because it was Ram Navami they were chanting…

“As soon as the incident was reported, a case was registered at Vidyaranyapura Police Station,” stated DCP Lakshmi Prasad. “We promptly took a complaint from one of the victims, and the injured individuals were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

Providing an update on the investigation, DCP Lakshmi Prasad informed that four suspects have been detained, comprising two adults and two minors. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As investigations progress, authorities are expected to provide further updates on the case, emphasizing the importance of addressing such incidents swiftly and decisively to maintain peace and harmony within the community.

