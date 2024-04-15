Delhi Electoral Office Announces Paid Leave for Voters on Lok Sabha Polling Day

The Chief Electoral Office of Delhi has taken a proactive step to encourage voter participation by declaring a paid holiday for all eligible employees, both in the public and private sectors, on the upcoming Lok Sabha polling day scheduled for May 25. This decision aims to facilitate unobstructed access to voting booths, allowing residents to exercise their democratic right to vote without any work-related constraints.

According to the official announcement, employees residing in Delhi who are registered voters are entitled to this paid holiday. Additionally, voters from neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, who are employed in Delhi, will also benefit from this initiative.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy, highlighted the significance of this move in bolstering voter turnout and fostering active participation in the electoral process. This initiative aligns with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Order under Section 135B of the RP Act 1951, which mandates employers to grant paid leave to their employees on polling days.

The statement further emphasized the reciprocity in this arrangement, ensuring that voters from Delhi working in neighbouring cities, as well as those from neighbouring states employed in Delhi, are granted paid leave on their respective polling dates.

Employers across various sectors are urged to adhere to this directive and facilitate their employees’ participation in the democratic process. Non-compliance with this order could result in penalties and legal consequences as specified under the relevant provisions.

By implementing this paid leave policy, the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi aims to raise voter awareness and ensure that every eligible citizen has the opportunity to cast their vote, reinforcing the democratic values upheld by India’s electoral system.