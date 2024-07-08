Delhi Excise Policy CBI Case: Charge Sheet Against K Kavitha Withheld By Court

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved order on cognizance of the CBI’s charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing submissions by CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh. The court said that it will pronounce the order on July 15.

Advocate DP Singh submitted that cognizance of the offence has already been taken. We are aware that a policy was made and the influence of South Group was there. All key persons in the group worked under Kavitha’s command.

He also read over the statements of TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who met Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16, 2021. His son, Raghav Magunta, also confirmed this. He also submitted that there is a list of statements we are relying upon, including Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran and Raghav Magunta. There are many people who will ultimately speak against Kavitha.

Cognizance of the offence is already taken; this charge sheet is only for the limited purpose of consideration and summoning of this accused, said D P Singh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case on June 6.

This is the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case. K Kavitha is in judicial custody in both CBI and ED cases. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15. Thereafter, she was arrested by the CBI on April 11.

