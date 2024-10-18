Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
we-woman
Delhi Turns To A Gas Chamber, Air Quality Index Turns To 298

This morning of October 18, the temperature marked in Delhi is 26° C which will be surging by afternoon to 31°C.

Delhi Turns To A Gas Chamber, Air Quality Index Turns To 298

This morning of October 18, the temperature marked in Delhi is 26° C which will be surging by afternoon to 31°C. However, the Air Quality Index for the day remains quite same to yesterday- 298.

Wearing Mask is needed to avoid lung infections.

Shehzad Poonawalla – BJP National Spokesperson shares on the social media platform X stating that Delhi is turning to a gas chamber.

Also Read: Not Just ‘Banning Crackers In Diwali’, What Is Government’s Delhi Air Pollution Plan? Check Here

 

air quality index aqi delhi air pollution Delhi Waether
