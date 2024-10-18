Delhi Turns To A Gas Chamber, Air Quality Index Turns To 298

This morning of October 18, the temperature marked in Delhi is 26° C which will be surging by afternoon to 31°C. However, the Air Quality Index for the day remains quite same to yesterday- 298.
#WATCH | A layer of fog engulfs Delhi as the AQI drops to 293 categorised as ‘Poor’. Visuals from the Akshardham area. pic.twitter.com/YDFoSfPBUK
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024
Wearing Mask is needed to avoid lung infections.
Shehzad Poonawalla – BJP National Spokesperson shares on the social media platform X stating that Delhi is turning to a gas chamber.
BIG BREAKING 🚨🚨
Parali Burning starts in Punjab 🔥🔥
Even as AQI plummets in Delhi
Delhi becomes a Gas Chamber
SMOG TOWER- inaugurated by AAP
Lies defunct & shut for months
₹23crores down the drain
AAP will blame Centre , Haryana etc
But what has AAP done in 10 years for… pic.twitter.com/CLQuRkgeQf
— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) October 18, 2024
