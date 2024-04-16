Former Judges Advocate for Judicial Independence in Letter to Chief Justice of India

In a notable initiative aimed at upholding the independence and integrity of the judiciary, 21 former judges, comprising four former Supreme Court judges and 17 former High Court judges, have penned a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The letter emphasizes the imperative of safeguarding the judiciary from external pressures and unwarranted influences.

Expressing concern over mounting efforts to undermine the judiciary through orchestrated pressure tactics, misinformation campaigns, and public denigration, the former judges underscore the need for vigilance and collective action to preserve the sanctity of judicial institutions.

The letter, addressed to Chief Justice Chandrachud, highlights the escalating attempts by certain factions to erode public confidence in the judiciary and subvert its independence. It underscores the pivotal role of an impartial and robust judiciary in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic principles.

21 former judges (4 former Supreme Court and 17 former HC judges) write to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on the “need to safeguard judiciary from unwarranted pressures”. They say there are “escalating attempts by certain factions to undermine the judiciary through… pic.twitter.com/3xjd9GlFYa — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 15, 2024

“The judiciary is facing mounting challenges from various quarters seeking to exert undue influence and manipulate judicial processes for vested interests. It is imperative for the judiciary to remain steadfast in its commitment to impartiality, fairness, and justice,” remarked one of the signatories of the letter, reflecting the collective sentiment of the former judges.

The missive comes at a critical juncture when concerns over judicial independence and integrity have come to the fore amidst allegations of external interference and attempts to undermine the judiciary’s autonomy.

In their plea to Chief Justice Chandrachud, the former judges call for proactive measures to insulate the judiciary from external pressures and fortify its resilience against attempts to subvert its authority.

As custodians of justice and guardians of the Constitution, the former judges advocate for a united front to confront and repel any efforts aimed at compromising the judiciary’s integrity and independence.

The letter serves as a rallying cry for judicial fraternity and stakeholders across the legal spectrum to reaffirm their commitment to upholding the principles of judicial independence, impartiality, and integrity.

In response to the letter, Chief Justice Chandrachud has yet to issue a formal statement, but legal experts anticipate a thoughtful and considered response from the judiciary, underscoring its unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity and independence of the Indian judiciary.