FREE Visa Entry For Indian Tourists In This Country, But Conditions Apply

In the effort to have a buzz in the tourism sector in the country, the government of Islamic Republic of Iran has announced to offer free visa for the Indian tourists from Feb 4, 2024. The announcement was made by the Iranian Embassy in an official statement.

The announcement is a component of Iran’s visa-waiver program for numerous countries, encompassing India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Indian tourists desiring visa-free entry to Iran will be permitted to enter the country by air and stay for up to 15 days.

The statement said, “Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days.”

But along with the gift comes the bonus of regulations:

Duration: As already mentioned above, Individuals with ordinary passports will be allowed to enter Iran without Visa every six months with a maximum stay of 15 days but it must be noted that the period cannot be extended beyond 15 days.

Tourists Only: This facility of free visa only applies to individuals entering for tourism purposes.

Multiple Entry:

Extended stays and multiple entries: If Indian nationals intend to extend their stay beyond the specified duration, make multiple entries within a six-month period, or require other types of visas, they must procure the requisite visas through the appropriate channels, namely the diplomatic representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.