Gurgaon: Fatal Blasts at Gurugram Fireball Factory Claim Two Lives; Watch Video

Blasts occurred at a fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, late last night. Two deaths reported. Around 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar recounted the harrowing scene, stating, “We rushed in fire tenders from nearby stations as explosions continued. The factory produces fireballs akin to fire extinguishers. Nearby buildings were damaged, and sadly, two lives were lost. Three to four injured individuals were already taken to the hospital before our arrival.”

The fire was eventually contained late into the night, but the incident left the community in mourning and raised serious questions about industrial safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosions as they work to manage the aftermath and support those affected by this tragic event.

 