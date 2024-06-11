Gurgaon: Fatal Blasts at Gurugram Fireball Factory Claim Two Lives; Watch Video

Last night, explosions rocked a fireball manufacturing facility in Gurugram’s Daulatabad Industrial Area, resulting in two tragic deaths. Emergency responders, including 24 fire tenders, battled the blaze amidst ongoing blasts.

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar recounted the harrowing scene, stating, “We rushed in fire tenders from nearby stations as explosions continued. The factory produces fireballs akin to fire extinguishers. Nearby buildings were damaged, and sadly, two lives were lost. Three to four injured individuals were already taken to the hospital before our arrival.”

#WATCH | Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar says, “…We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireball which is like a fire extinguisher…Nearby buildings… https://t.co/r9bFBPKdb2 pic.twitter.com/bY9ngDcc8m — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

The fire was eventually contained late into the night, but the incident left the community in mourning and raised serious questions about industrial safety measures. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosions as they work to manage the aftermath and support those affected by this tragic event.

