JD(S) Leader Suraj Revanna Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges Against Male Party Worker

Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) leader Suraj Revanna was recently arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a male party worker. Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was booked after a complaint was lodged by a 27-year-old party worker. According to the party worker’s complaint the incident allegedly took place on June 16 at a farmhouse in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

The complainant has accused Suraj of sexually assaulting him, prompting the police to take swift action. Suraj Revanna, however, has vehemently denied the accusations. In his defense, Suraj claims that the allegations are part of an extortion attempt. He asserts that the complainant demanded ₹5 crore from him and resorted to filing the complaint when the demand was not met.

Adding complexity to the case, Suraj’s friend, Shivkumar, has also filed a police complaint against the party worker. Shivkumar alleges that the worker initially approached him for employment assistance. After being directed to Suraj Revanna, the worker allegedly began blackmailing both Shivkumar and Suraj when the job did not materialize. According to Shivkumar, the worker threatened to accuse Suraj of sexual abuse unless he was paid ₹5 crore.

Suraj Revanna’s arrest adds to the controversies surrounding the Revanna family. His younger brother, Prajwal Revanna, was recently sent to judicial custody following multiple sexual abuse allegations from several women. The allegations against Prajwal surfaced just before the April 26 Lok Sabha elections, after pen-drives containing explicit videos purportedly involving him were circulated in Hassan.

In response to these allegations, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party. The BJP, on the other hand, has distanced itself from the controversy, with state unit chief S Prakash stating that the party has no involvement with the videos and refrains from commenting on the matter.

Further complicating the family’s legal troubles, Prajwal and Suraj’s father, HD Revanna, faces accusations of kidnapping a woman who alleged she was raped by both his sons. HD Revanna, a former MLA and Public Works Department Minister, secured bail in the kidnapping case on May 14 and in the subsequent sexual assault case.

