K Kavitha Judicial Custody Extended To April 23: Rouse Avenue Court

In connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case, a Delhi Court has ordered Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha to remain in judicial custody until April 23. Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued this ruling earlier today.

Excise case: BRS leader K Kavitha says “It is not CBI custody, it is a BJP custody. Whatever BJP is speaking outside, CBI is asking the same inside, asking again and again for 2 years, nothing new…” pic.twitter.com/qfBmgYbWRJ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Kavitha was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 in connection with the alleged manipulation of the Delhi excise policy. This arrest occurred while she was already in judicial custody for a separate money laundering case related to the Delhi excise scam, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her on March 15 in Hyderabad.

The case against Kavitha and others dates back to 2022, when the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging manipulation of the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22 to facilitate monopolization and cartelization of wholesale and retail liquor trade. The case, registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alleges that certain individuals from South India benefited, with some of their profits allegedly going to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

CBI Stance On The Case

The CBI sought Kavitha’s remand on April 12, claiming she played a significant role in arranging the money and citing WhatsApp chats indicating her involvement in a wholesale liquor license through a proxy. They accused her of providing evasive answers during questioning and asserted her importance as a key conspirator.

Kavitha’s legal team questioned the timing of her arrest, suggesting it was politically motivated due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They argued that the evidence presented by the CBI was outdated and aimed at prolonging her custody.