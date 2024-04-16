Kashmir Tragedy: Two School Kids Among Six Dead After Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River

Tragedy struck on April 16 when a boat capsized in the swollen Jhelum river near Lal Chowk in Srinagar, claiming the lives of six individuals, including a 35-year-old mother and her two school-going twin sons. According to Srinagar deputy commissioner Bilal Bhat, the incident occurred around 8 am as an old wooden boat, travelling from Gandbal on one side of the Jhelum to the opposite bank of Batwara, met with disaster.

Despite the short distance of 500 meters by boat between the localities, residents often resort to this risky journey due to the absence of a nearby bridge. Construction on a footbridge in the area where the accident happened has been stalled for nearly a decade. Heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley since Saturday had caused the Jhelum river to swell, creating hazardous conditions. Eyewitnesses reported that the boat, tethered with a rope to a cable for stability, sustained damage when it collided with an iron pillar in the river due to the strong current. This collision ultimately led to the boat overturning.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Bilal Bhat stated, “Fifteen people, including schoolchildren, were aboard the boat at the time of the incident. While six individuals were rescued, six bodies were recovered by afternoon. Efforts are underway to locate the three missing persons.” The six survivors were taken to the local Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, where three are receiving treatment, while the other three were discharged after receiving initial medical attention.

Kashmir tragedy. We are all in mourning today. Kashmir lost six people in a boat tragedy. pic.twitter.com/6QRjkdkkCv — Nayeema Mehjoor (@nayeema1) April 16, 2024

Watch: Doodnath from UP was the first responder after a #boat carrying several passengers including school children drowned in river Jhelum at Batwara #Srinagar. He claims to have saved few passengers. @OfficeOfLGJandK @srinagaradmin @DrBilalbhatIAS pic.twitter.com/mBTLKQJtJt — Kashmir Dot Com (KDC) (@kashmirdotcom) April 16, 2024

Among the missing individuals, two are reportedly schoolchildren, according to official sources. Local residents were the first to respond to the tragedy, but they were soon joined by rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and the police in the search for the missing passengers.

Expressing his grief, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said: “The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families and medical facilities to those injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on the incident stated “Deeply concerned by reports of a boat capsizing on the Jhelum near Srinagar.” Whereas, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said, “Shocked to hear about the tragic accident in Batwara where a boat capsized. Reports coming in of children dead. My deepest condolences to their families. I urge the administration to extend all help possible.”

