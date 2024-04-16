Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind , Among 40 AAP's Gujarat Campaign Headliners

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its lineup of star campaigners for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, with a prominent presence of key leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Joining them on the campaign trail are Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chadha, among others.

AAP is set to contest in two of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, namely Bharuch and Bhavnagar, as part of the larger India bloc. Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Makwana have been nominated by the party to represent these constituencies respectively.

The release of the star campaigners’ list comes amidst a significant development concerning Arvind Kejriwal, who has been in judicial custody since March 21 in connection with an excise policy case. Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal’s presence is expected to energize the party’s campaign efforts in Gujarat.

Gujarat’s Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 7, with the deadline for filing candidacy papers set for April 19. With the release of the star campaigners’ list, AAP is gearing up to mobilize support and rally voters across the state.

🚨 Breaking 🚨 गुजरात राज्य के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए 40 Star प्रचारकों की सूची ज़ारी 🔥 अरविंद केजरीवाल जी की ‘काम की राजनीति’ को लेकर जनता के बीच पहुचेंगे Star प्रचारक💯 pic.twitter.com/PrbWZ9Y27r — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 16, 2024

The list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat includes the names of key AAP leaders, notwithstanding their ongoing legal challenges. Alongside Arvind Kejriwal, notable figures such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sunita Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, and Isudan Gadhvi are poised to play pivotal roles in the party’s campaign strategy.

As the election date draws nearer, AAP aims to intensify its outreach efforts and engage with voters on critical issues facing the state. With a diverse lineup of campaigners representing various regions and demographics, the party seeks to build momentum and secure electoral success in Gujarat.