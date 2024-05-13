LIVE : PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Varanasi A Day Before Filing His Nomination

As the elections near their conclusion, the fervour of campaigning and rallies has peaked. Kashi holds immense significance for multiple reasons. It is revered as a sacred site for Hindus across the nation and is blessed by the presence of the holy river Ganga. Moreover, it is the area where Prime Minister Modi is set to submit his nomination on May 14th for the upcoming phase of elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading a roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi, who is the incumbent MP and candidate from Varanasi, is joined by Congress’ UP party chief Ajay Rai as his opponent in the constituency.

Ahead of the roadshow, ‘Pappu Chaiwala,’ the popular tea vendor at Assi crossing in Varanasi, shared his admiration for Prime Minister Modi, expressing anticipation for the event. According to him, the nation has never seen a leader of Modi’s caliber.

The tea seller expressed the excitement in Varanasi regarding the Prime Minister’s roadshow, extending a warm welcome to all accompanying PM Narendra Modi. He also highlighted the various programs being organized in honor of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Here are the LIVE updates:

May 13, 2024, 7:50(IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kashi Vishwanath Temple while doing a road show from Lanka to Bansphatak. His chariot has gone straight to the temple premises from gate number four. Yogi and Bhupendra Chaudhary are also present along with PM Modi.

May 13, 2024, 7:13 (IST)

PM Modi’s chariot reaches near Jangamwadi Math after covering more than half the distance. The distance from here to Kashi Vishwanath Gate is now only two kilometers. From here Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Temple via Godowlia Square, Bansphatak.

May 13, 2024, 7:08 (IST)

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: “There is so much enthusiasm that throughout the night we were planning to welcome PM Modi…,” says a resident of Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/EbU6LrJ9Jb — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024, 7:01 (IST)

A commoner named Imtiaz Zamakha praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Imtiaz Zamakha says, “PM Modi’s temperament for the Muslims from the very beginning has been commendable…” pic.twitter.com/5aezC9PPDn — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024, 6:57 (IST)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the public meeting organized in support of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savra ji from Palghar, Maharashtra, said that the people of Uttarakhand who are living here have preserved their heritage here too. He said that the honorable Prime Minister has done the work of getting our Uttarakhandi cap recognized. Even after coming here, I feel that I am in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the public meeting organized in support of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savra ji from Palghar, Maharashtra, said that the people of Uttarakhand who are living here have… pic.twitter.com/lpftxR5HoZ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024, 6:38PM (IST)

Women of Marathi society are seen decked up in 9 gauge saree while men are seen donning Tilak cap. Chanting of Vedic mantras and recitation of Lord Ganesha can be heard in the background. While the girls are seen dancing, Kashi Maharashtra Seva Samiti was seen doing special worship of Lord Ganesha.

Under the banner of organizations of Marwari, Khandelwal, Brahmin, Jain, Maheshwari communities of Rajasthan, women and men as well as Digambar Jain community are present under the leadership of Rakesh Jain, vice president of Kashi. Bengali Samaj Secretary Devashish Das is spotted on the welcome stage at Kali Bari and Pandey Haveli.

MAY 13 2024 , 6:20 PM (IST)

“They (BJP) will win more than 10 lakh votes here in Varanasi…There is no one in competition…,” says a local resident of Varanasi. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: “They (BJP) will win more than 10 lakh votes here in Varanasi…There is no one in competition…,” says a local resident of Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/7FvG0ZPkEb — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 6:13 PM (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow underway in Varanasi.

MAY 13 2024 , 6:00 PM (IST)

A BJP supporter, Indresh Singh Parshad says, “Kashi is all decked up to welcome PM Modi. Diyas are being lit. The people have all come to the streets to welcome & take a glimpse of PM Modi…”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A BJP supporter, Indresh Singh Parshad says, “Kashi is all decked up to welcome PM Modi. Diyas are being lit. The people have all come to the streets to welcome & take a glimpse of PM Modi…” pic.twitter.com/E4rjO1oh69 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:45 PM (IST)

On PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi, a local resident says, “There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km all preparations have been made. This turnout of people is historic and this can happen only when PM Modi comes…” #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi, a local resident says, “There has never been such a great preparation. For around 4-5 km all preparations have been made. This turnout of people is historic and this can happen only when PM Modi comes…” pic.twitter.com/SHV4USCIaM — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:40 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow underway in Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow underway in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/CqEpAHsv6o — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:35 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adiyanath hold a roadshow in Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adiyanath hold a roadshow in Varanasi. #LokSabaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/nngp6CquYl — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:30 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath is also present.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath is also present. pic.twitter.com/u7WVmsSo6b — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:20 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Congress has fielded UP party chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his roadshow from Lanka Chowk in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. Congress has fielded UP party chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/rgXlkQgaPQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:15 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s statue in Varanasi, ahead of his roadshow. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the LokSabhaElections2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s statue in Varanasi, ahead of his roadshow. PM Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the #LokSabhaElections2024 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MjmHPDhkKX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

MAY 13 2024 , 5:10 PM (IST)

BJP workers & supporters gather in huge numbers in Varanasi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow today and file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow for #LokSabhaElections2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP workers & supporters gather in huge numbers in Varanasi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow today and file his nomination from Varanasi tomorrow for #LokSabhaElections2024📷 pic.twitter.com/R7xo5ovu4b — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

Show Full Article