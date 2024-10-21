Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan's Family

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited Manjakote and expressed condolences to the mother of Thannamandi MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan.

Omar Abdullah Expresses Condolences To MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan’s Family

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday visited Manjakote and expressed condolences to the mother of Thannamandi MLA Muzaffer Iqbal Khan.

Khan’s mother passed away recently, leaving the family and community in mourning.

Abdullah met with Khan and his family, offering heartfelt condolences on their loss. “My thoughts and prayers are with Muzaffer Iqbal Khan and his family.” This gesture by the Chief Minister underscored the importance of community and compassion in times of grief.

Khan won the JK Assembly polls from Thannamandi as an independent candidate by a margin of 6179 votes against BJP’s Iqbal Malik.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, who took oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister last Wednesday, started his innings with a people-friendly gesture and conveyed that he has told the police not to have a “green corridor” or traffic stoppage during his movement by road, and effort should be to cause minimum inconvenience to people.

The National Conference leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the LG Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Surinder Kumar, MLA from Nowshera in Jammu, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir along with other ministers.

Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC)-Congress alliance won a majority in the assembly polls. NC won 42 seats while the Congress, its ally in the INDIA bloc, could only win 6 seats.

The BJP put up an impressive performance, bagging 29 seats. The Peoples’ Democratic Party won three seats, and one seat each was won by the People’s Conference, CPI-M, and AAP. Seven seats were won by the Independents.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)

