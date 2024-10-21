Lok Sabha delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin humorously suggested that it might encourage couples to reconsider the size of their families—possibly even raising "16 children."

In an intriguing comment on India’s upcoming Lok Sabha delimitation exercise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin humorously suggested that it might encourage couples to reconsider the size of their families—possibly even raising “16 children.”

At a wedding event held by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, where he officiated the marriage of 31 couples, Stalin playfully referred to a famous Tamil saying, “Pathinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga,” which traditionally blesses couples to acquire 16 kinds of wealth, including fame, education, and prosperity. However, he hinted that the upcoming census and delimitation process, which will reshape India’s electoral map, could change how people think about family size.

“The delimitation process might prompt newlyweds to reconsider the idea of having small families and opt for many children instead,” said Stalin. His humorous take sparked interest as he emphasized the importance of giving Tamil names to children, regardless of how many they have.

A Shift from Prosperity to Population?

In his speech, Stalin pointed out that while the elders in Tamil tradition would bless couples with 16 different kinds of wealth for a prosperous life, that blessing was never about having 16 children. Yet, with the delimitation of constituencies potentially linked to population data, the chief minister implied that more children might equal more political influence.

“Newly married couples may give up on the idea of having fewer children due to the delimitation changes. But no matter what, make sure to give Tamil names to your children,” he added with a smile, emphasizing the cultural importance of Tamil heritage.

A Playful Comment, But Serious Undertones

The CM’s lighthearted remarks come against the backdrop of India’s looming delimitation exercise, which could see political power redistributed based on population changes. The comment has sparked curiosity about how such shifts may influence societal norms and personal decisions about family planning.

The broader message, however, remained rooted in tradition: while politics may evolve, Tamil identity and values should remain central, especially when naming future generations.

