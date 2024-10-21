Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently reflected on the challenges of adjudicating the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute, describing it as a particularly difficult case.

CJI DY Chandrachud Shares How Difficult Was It To Take Desion On Ayodhya- Babri Masjid Dispute

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently reflected on the challenges of adjudicating the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute, describing it as a particularly difficult case. Speaking at an event in Kanhersar village, Khed taluka, the CJI shared how he turned to prayer in search of guidance during the trial.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Chandrachud said, “Many times, we face cases where finding a solution seems impossible. This was the case during the Ayodhya dispute, which was before me for three months. I sat before the deity and prayed, asking Him to help find a resolution.” His remarks were quoted by the Hindustan Times, as he emphasized the importance of faith and regular prayer in overcoming obstacles.

Justice Chandrachud was a part of the five-judge bench that delivered the landmark verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case in November 2019. The judgment concluded that the placement of idols within the Babri Masjid in 1949 and the mosque’s destruction in 1992 were illegal actions. However, the Court allowed the construction of a Ram Temple on the disputed site, acknowledging the religious significance of the location. As compensation for the unlawful demolition of the Babri Masjid, the Court granted five acres of land at an alternative location for the construction of a new mosque.

The Ayodhya verdict remains one of the most significant and sensitive rulings in India’s legal history, with far-reaching implications for the country’s social and religious fabric.

Also Read: Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

Filed under

Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud
